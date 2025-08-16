Arts Council shows off some groovy art

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Taking a cue from the unveiling of a historical marker for David Cassidy, the West Orange Arts Council decided to hold a Summer Lovin’ Artsy Grooves & Good Vibes 1970s-themed pop-up exhibition.

WOAC board member Tammy Williams said they had an open call for local artists and more than 20 responded in 10 days. The exhibition will be up until Aug. 28 and features a variety of local artists including Pete Astor, Jeanette Averbuch, Andrew Burger, Joan Carter, Mary Franklin, Luzayde Goyzueta, Laurie Harden, Kathleen Heron, Arlene Hirst, Manman Huang, Carol T. Jenkins, Theodore Jenkins, Joanne Leone, Denise London, John Masi, Patricia Mitrano, Denise Toney, Kris Wight and Elain Wladyga.

Pieces include collage, crochet, acrylic, acid wash, all celebrating the spirit of the 1970s. There are peace signs, disco balls, bell bottoms, vinyl, musicians from the era such as Bob Marley and Paul Stanley of Kiss, and vibrant color. WOAC artists drew inspiration from the music, fashion, and pop culture of the time.

“Now more than ever Summer Lovin’ is a joyful reminder of what the arts bring to our lives—fun, connection, creativity, and cultural memory,” WOAC Board Chair Patricia Mitrano said.

Franesca Castagnoli, of Montclair, said, “It’s all about the colors, the saturation, and this idea of freedom. The ’70s is all about doing what you want to do.”

During the opening of the exhibition there was an open mic. Lynette Sheard of West Orange sang an enchanting version of “Killing Me Softly” by Roberta Flack.

Among all the happy themes currently happening at WOAC, Tammy Williams is concerned because of the recent budget cut.

“The Council is not supportive of the arts. We’ve been here 15 years. It’s extremely heartbreaking,” she said.

Williams said the township budget is more than $100 million and $30,000 that had previously gone to the WOAC was taken out.

“We’re in search of a new facility,” she said. “We’ll probably be here until the end of September. We’re a non-profit. We should be supported by the town. We open up space to community people who can rent space. We have workshops and art classes. This is the Valley area. We need a community anchor.”

Jody Leight, a volunteer for WOAC for the past six months. said the organization is volunteer based and open to anyone willing to put in the work and show up.

“People like this,” Leight said. “It brings together people of all ages. There’s no wrong way to do art. Emerging artists, this is the type of place to get your work seen. Art should be for everyone.”

Mayor Susan McCartney said that the Council should be commended for its efforts to carefully review the budget and identify savings for West Orange taxpayers. However, those cost-saving measures should not come at the expense of the services that protect and enhance the quality of life for West Orange residents.

McCartney noted that the WOAC has rented space at 551 Valley Road from HANDS, Inc. for nearly two decades.

“In an effort to optimize municipal space, my administration presented a feasibility study to the council, recommending, among other ideas, that both the WOAC and our Senior Services Department be relocated to the West Orange Public Library,” McCartney said. “That library space, however, is currently under lease to the History Channel. The History Channel is wrapping up production at the end of August. While the Administration requested a 90-day window for the Arts Council to identify a suitable new location, the council instead voted to allow only 30 days. As mayor, I will continue to work closely with my administration, the council and the WOAC Board to ensure that this important cultural institution find a welcoming and appropriate new home.”

McCartney said that art is not a luxury.

“It tells our collective story, reflects our values, and honors the diverse voices that make us who we are,” she said. “Art breathes life into our public spaces, brings neighbors together, and fosters empathy, pride, and connection. It has the power to heal, to inspire, and to transform not only how our community looks, but how we live and relate to one another. A thriving arts culture is a thriving community—and I am committed to nurturing both.”

To learn more about the West Orange Arts Council, visit: https://woarts.org/.