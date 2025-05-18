Baird hosts CHS artist showcase

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A Columbia High School Artist Showcase opening night reception happened recently at Pierro Gallery.

The community was invited to support emerging young artists at the opening in the gallery that is the Baird in South Orange. The exhibit runs through Sunday, June 8.

Artist Anaelle Alexandre created “Land of Beauty” out of clay and artificial flowers and plants.

“I like nature, but don’t spend much time in nature,” Alexandre said. The piece is a representation of herself in nature.

“My beauty and the beauty of nature,” she said.

The artist said she enjoyed her art classes.

“I love it,” she said.

Raz Bennett-Warner used computer graphics to create a submerged city—exploring the idea of a submerged city similar to Atlantis. The self-taught artist said the colors give the piece an “other worldly feel.”

Maya Weinstock created a self-portrait bust for fun. She’ll be going to school at the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) for industrial design.

“Unfamiliar territory, good job opportunities,” she said.

Jules Mehlman is a 2025 Congressional Art Competition winner for his photography. The photo he featured was taken at a “Not My President” march in Union Square.

“It’s interesting how angry and intense and excited she was to be there,” he said of the subject of the photo. “It was a nice moment.” He’s taking photography classes at Parsons in New York City.

Nicole Thomas teaches Ceramics I and II at Columbia High School. She’s one of the eight full-time art teachers.

“It’s our first year doing something off campus,” she said. “We’re hoping to do it again next year.

With all the talented students, Thomas said there were many works to choose from. “A diverse body of work, experimenting with different types of medium,” she said.

Kandice Stewart has been teaching Studio Art and Art History at Columbia for seven years. She said she loves working with other art teachers like Thomas.

Richard Cutrona teaches photography at Columbia and is nearing the end of his third year. “We’ve got a talented group of kids,” he said. “We have a very strong foundation in film. We’re the only high school in the state with a traditional color dark room.”

Artist Abby Oettinger was featuring a collage called “Just a Spiral.”

“It’s shapes and not just letters,” she said. “Abstract. I try to avoid symbolism.”

She plans on pursuing art as a minor in college.

Her teacher, Cintia Malhotra, called the art show “a process-driven project.” She said, “It gets the students in the zone.”

Natali Mitial’s piece “Inflorescence” was inspired by a past relationship. She said, “We were close. Things ended. We couldn’t continue. The flower resembled growth after separation. We’re both able to blossom.”

She intends to have art in her life, whether it’s in career or a hobby.

“Not major, but minor,” she said. She works at a local film processing lab.

To learn more about Pierro Gallery and the exhibit, please visit: https://southorange.org/266/Pierro-Gallery.