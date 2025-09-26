Photo gallery: Big Train brings big sound, big fun to village streets

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Big Train performed in Maplewood Village on Saturday, Sept. 20, in a concert hosted by the Maplewood Village Alliance as part of its Summer Streets Music Series. Maplewood Avenue was closed between Inwood and Highland, transforming it into a pedestrian-friendly plaza.

Big Train was the fourth in a series of five concerts that are free and open to the public. The final concert this year is scheduled to be Mama D and the Vexations on Saturday, Sept. 27. The band plays rock, pop and country covers and the music usually lasts from 5 to 8 p.m.

