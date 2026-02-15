Bloomfield man’s film selected for Garden State Film Festival

A Bloomfield filmmaker will be represented in the Garden State Film Festival (GSFF) this spring.

The GSFF, which is the state’s premier Independent Film Festival, will showcase 205 curated films from more than 19 countries across nine venues in Asbury Park and Cranford, from March 26–29.

“In four days, attendees can experience 205 films and film-centered events from filmmakers worldwide, along with parties, professional panels, celebrity appearances, networking opportunities, special honors, and more,” says Lauren Concar Sheehy, the festival’s executive director. Festivalgoers can explore feature and short-length films, documentaries, comedies, children’s films, thrillers, pilots, student films, and “Home-Grown” productions shot in New Jersey.

This year’s program includes “Sit with Me While I Die” from filmmaker Brian Russell of Bloomfield. The film tells the story of a priest, who must reconcile his lifelong dogmatic views on suffering with real life pain. It examines how we will die, the intersection of faith and death, and specifically with how we may, or may not, be called to suffer at the inevitable end. It is set against the backdrop of medical aid in dying.

“Sit with Me While I Die” is scheduled to be screened on March 29 from noon to 2 p.m. at Asbury Lanes in Asbury Park.

“Brian Russell represents exactly what GSFF was built to champion—bold, original storytelling from accomplished New Jersey filmmakers,” says Concar Sheehy. “We’re extremely proud to present this work and hope audiences will come out to celebrate the talent and dedication behind these productions.”

“Asbury Park’s seaside charm and Cranford’s bustling downtown create the perfect backdrop—and our local hotels, restaurants, and small businesses definitely feel the love,” said Concar Sheehy. “We’re proud to uplift arts education and fuel meaningful growth in the communities we serve.”

This is the 24th anniversary year for the festival and its success reflects New Jersey’s thriving film industry, according to a press release from organizers.

“New Jersey’s film-friendly environment is resulting in record numbers of productions, thanks in no small part to the efforts of the NJ Motion Picture & Television Commission and Gov. Murphy’s competitive financial incentives,” Sheehy said.

The four-day event runs primarily in Asbury Park but also includes a full day of screenings on Saturday, March 29, at The Cranford Theater. The festival offers accessibility features including subtitled films and the returning “Cinema for the Ears” series for attendees with no or low vision.

