PHOTO Gallery: Broadway performers pack park for ‘Miscast’ performances

The natural amphitheater in Maplewood’s Memorial Park hosted Broadway in the Park on Monday, Sept. 1. The performance, produced by SOMA Stage and the Maplewood Division of Arts and Culture, had a theme of “Miscast,” with local Broadway performers singing songs from roles they would not typically play. The performers included Whitney Bashor of “MJ the Musical,” Haven Burton of “How to Dance in Ohio,” Miguel Cervantes from “Hamilton,” Becky Gulsvig from “A Beautiful Noise” and Charlie Pollock from “The Great Gatsby.”