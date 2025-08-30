Bruce Williams headlines Jazz Festival

The 18th annual Oskar Schindler Performing Arts Center West Orange Jazz Festival is scheduled for Sept. 20.

The festival will open this year with a free Kids Jazz concert featuring drummer Jerome Jennings and be hosted by Monifa Brown, radio host of WBGO’s “Saturday Evening Jazz” and “Hard Bop Café” programs.

The seven-hour line-up features percussionist Bobby Sanabria & Tres Magos; alto saxophonist Bruce Williams’ Quintet; pianist and vocalist Champian Fulton’s trio; Matthew Whitaker’s Organ Trio; harpist Riza Printup’s Trio; and The Rutgers University John Coltrane Ensemble under the direction of Anthony Branker.

Featured artist, alto saxophonist Williams is also a composer, arranger, and educator, who credits his older brother for igniting his love of jazz. He’s been mentored by some of the greatest saxophonists in American music, including Frank Foster, Branford Marsalis, and Joe Ford.

Among other things, Williams is the musical director of the acclaimed Roy Hargrove Big Band. He’s collaborated with an A-list of jazz icons including The Count Basie Orchestra, The World Saxophone Quartet, Little Jimmy Scott, Geri Allen, Cecil Brooks III, Buster Williams, and Jimmy McGriff, to name a few.

Williams has recorded five albums as a leader and his most recent recording is “Private Thoughts,” a powerful reflection on his father.

Williams grew up in a musical family and he was encouraged to do whatever he wanted as a kid.

“There were no restrictions,” he said.

He got into playing saxophone in fourth grade.

“I wasn’t thinking this will be my career,” he said. “I thought about law and medicine. I thought about military, policing…When I was really little, I thought I was going to be a fireman. I had a fire truck I would ride.”

Now living in Montclair, Williams grew up in the D.C. area, moving to Silver Spring, Md. at a young age. That is when he started getting involved in music.

“It was a lot of fun to learn and grow in the environment,” he said. “From inner city to arts centric. It was good for me.”

Playing in different bands, Williams was often the youngest. “You’re around different musicians inspiring you,” he said.

Throughout his career he’s performed, toured, and recorded with a long roster of jazz legends: Little Jimmy Scott; Frank Foster; The Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra; Stanley Cowell; Louis Smith; Cecil Brooks III; The Count Basie Orchestra; The World Saxophone Quartet; Russell Gunn; Curtis Fuller; and Roy Hargrove, to name a few.

He’s performed in numerous cities in the United States and abroad in France, Italy, Germany, Scandinavia, the West Indies, Lebanon, and Japan.

Currently he’s the newest and youngest member of the internationally recognized jazz group, “The World Saxophone Quartet.” He’s also a member of a newly founded group by legendary drummer Ben Riely, the Thelonious Monk Legacy Septet.

Williams also leads four bands of his own—a quartet, a quintet, a jazz organ trio, and a progressive electric jazz group.

Williams worked as a professor at Bard College for 12 years. Currently he’s a professor at Montclair State University and in the jazz department at Julliard. He’s also on the faculty at Jazz House Kids, an organization that serves musicians from beginning to pre-professional.

“It’s helped a lot of people,” said Williams. “I’m happy to be one of their long-time instructors. We kind of take kids where they are and build them up. They get a real education in summer camp. There’s a historical component as well as a diverse group of instructors. We get kids that come from all over the world. It’s good. It shows how jazz has touched the world – a thread for a global community.”

For those who want to follow in Williams’ musical path, he advises, “Really listen to the music. Do your research biographically and historically. Practice hard.

Get a good teacher, find a mentor—or two.”

Williams said he looks forward to sharing some energy and sounds with the people at the concert.

To learn more about Bruce Williams, visit: https://www.brucewilliams-saxophone.com/.

To purchase tickets to the West Orange Jazz Festival, visit: https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/pvpospac/west-orange-jazz-fest-1178339553.