Carl Brister and son release new song

WEST ORANGE — Carl Brister is an international recording artist and multi-genre singer/songwriter.

He’s also a father and he recently collaborated with his son Jordan “J-Maestro” Brister on a touching new single, “I See You.”

The single was released over Father’s Day weekend, as it was a father-son bonding experience shared creating the song together. For Brister, the experience was magical.

“It was the most fulfilling experience,” he said. “We created it fully together. He created the music. I created the lyrics and melody. He’s the featured pianist.”

Brister explained that the song is about meeting that special person.

“That moment when you found your person,” he said. “For me, the person is my wife. For someone else it might be a friend or someone special who really gets you and understands you. That’s a song that relates to different situations.”

The father and son, both residents of West Orange, performed “I See You” along with other songs at Orange Preparatory Academy in Orange for the Love in Motion: Night of Cultural Dance event.

The single is available for streaming on all platforms including Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

Brister hopes that he’s an inspiration to his 16-year-old son. “I really tried to let him find his own way,” he said. “He had his own gifts and talents, and I try to support his goals and dreams for himself.”

Jordan began playing piano at the age of 8, and Brister was his first piano teacher. “He just began playing melodies of songs he heard in cartoons perfectly, over and over,” he said. “He’s got a feel for it. He developed a love for it.”

After that, Jordan took formal lessons.

“He also plays baritone and tenor sax and clarinet and kalimba,” said Brister. “He was just promoted to section leader in the West Orange High School Marching Band.”

Jordan recently represented West Orange as a finalist in NJ Teen Arts Festival, competing in the instrumental solo category on classical piano.

“I See You” is the second song Jordan worked on with Brister. Jordan co-wrote Brister’s last country single “Will Be Spring Again” and other musicians played on it.

Brister believes he and Jordan will be creating together again.

“I think so,” he said. “I’m going to let time tell. I believe we will. I want to make sure he has room to explore his paths and if our paths cross to collaborate again, I would be more than happy for that. I’m going to leave it open ended so he could find his way.”

In addition to being passionate about music, Jordan is also an avid bowler.

“He was co-captain of varsity bowling team this year and they won the county championships,” said Brister.

Jordan also loves cycling and he and Brister often ride together. Last year for Father’s Day, the two cycled over the George Washington Bridge.

Brister also has an older son, Justin, and the three of them often have a guy’s day at the beach. “Every summer, no matter where they go, we will meet up at some beach. Somewhere, just the guys,” said Brister. “I enjoy it. It’s really important. It makes it all fulfilling.”

To learn more about Carl Brister, visit: https://www.carlbrister.com/.