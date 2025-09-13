City Hall hosts a poetry festival

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE — Several noted poets and spoken word artists entertained a standing room only crowd at City Hall recently.

The event was the brainchild of Mayor Ted R. Green who thought it was a good way to end the summer.

“I thought it was fitting. We have Soul in the City, we had salsa. What better way to end the summer? East Orange is ready for something like this. What better way to bring people together? An opportunity to feel good,” he said.

Kareemah Williams of East Orange was the host and organizer of the event. Williams moved to East Orange from Jersey City 10 years ago.

“I’m so excited and so grateful to the mayor and the wonderful city council,” Williams said. “I’m so honored.” Williams worked with different poets over the years and was able to gather several special guest poets to perform.

She explained that years ago she thought of doing something like this but was too shy to get it going until she heard from Green, who asked her to organize the event.

“He knew I was a poet and a self-published author,” Williams said. “He saw the work I was doing on social media.”

Ameerah Shabazz of Plainfield is a lifelong poet. She writes about life, her story, women, children, civil rights. “The world as we see it,” she said.

She is a retired teacher and an award-winning poet who has been performing poetry for many years.

Craig Bradley of Newark has been into poetry for the past three years. He said he writes poetry about everything. “Love, revolution, my day—days are relatively good,” he said.

Shabazz and Bradley opened the show with a dynamic performance. Together they were on fire. Their work was deep and powerful. The audience was captivated.

There was a break for refreshments while a DJ played tunes, followed by an open mic, and other featured poets.

Karima McKenzie of Jersey City writes poems about love and mental health. Her signature poem is “The Temple of You.” She’s the founder of T.E.M.P.L.E.S. Method.

Sah B. from Newark is a hip hop artist. Her poem “Success Above Hurt” is a motivational piece about overcoming struggle. She said, “You go through pain. Once you get over the pain, success comes.”

Mario F. Wright of West New York was born and raised in East Orange. He’s a poet and author who writes poems which “represent the under-represented.”

“I use my story to teach others,” he said.

Wright was formerly incarcerated but is adamant about stopping youth from falling into that path. He is the founder of the nonprofit Beyond City Limits and an author of five books—two children’s, two poetry, and two short stories.

Mayor Green said this event would be “our first of many” and told the audience, “God bless all!”