Classic vinyl is the star of the show at record fair in Maplewood

Twice a year Elusive Sounds holds a record fair at The Woodlands. And twice a year, the venue is mobbed with record collectors.

This year they had more than 30 vendors selling records, CDs, comic books, books, shoes, clothing, buttons, and other things. The event was sponsored by Jennifer McManus Real Estate and Furnace Manufacturing.

The Maplewood Record Fair was started by Charles Maggio and Jennifer Klein back in May 2019. There’s a mix of everything so a mix of genders and ages can find something special. There’s also delicious vegan food, which Klein said is “Lovingly prepared by my sister-in-law, Deb.”

Deborah Maggio is a culinary graduate with a background in catering. She said there were a lot of vegan options because a lot of people are on a vegan diet. The vegan meatball parm hero was a very popular dish. The sauce is made from scratch. There were also Applegate organic turkey hot dogs for meat eaters.

“I try to please everybody,” she said.

Maggio and Klein’s twin daughters, Avery and Mira, helped out at the family event by collecting admissions and working the door.

Gary Balaban is a friend of Klein’s who she’s known since the 1990s when they met on St. Mark’s Place. What Balaban enjoys about the Record Fair is the

fair prices.

“More music loving vendors as opposed to hustlers,” he said.

Tony Rettman from South Jersey is also friends with Maggio and Klein. He was selling a lot of rare punk and psychedelic rock and music books—including two of his own. He’s the author of two books about the hardcore punk scene.

WFMU DJ Diane Kamikaze was a vendor, selling rare punk collectibles. She also has collectible fliers, paper memorabilia, and promo photos in addition to vinyl LPs and 45s.

Mike D’elia of Not Like You record label had “a little bit of everything.” His genres included jazz, spoken word, new and old stuff, including bands that are on his label.

Simon Curtis said he collects—and sells—a lot of records as a hobby.

“Weirdo stuff, oddball,” he said. “I like real whacky stuff. Unique noises. Off the wall kind of stuff.” He also had a lot of hip hop, soundtracks, and 45s.

DJ Iron Mike, from Scotch Plains, has an online store called IndieVynl. He carries limited and special editions by new artists.

Brad Barton of Maplewood was selling comics.

“I started collecting when I was a kid,” Barton said. He had a lot from the 1980s. “It’s fun,” he said. “Kids’ eyes go wide. They can walk away with a couple comics and hopefully enjoy.”

He had a rare X-Men comic from 1975. Back then it was 50 cents. He was selling his copy for $2,200, which he said is on the lower end of what it’s worth because his copy is “a little beat up.”

Lase Salgado from Jersey City was record shopping with his 13-year-old daughter, Ayla. He said, “I love the prices, variety. The vendors are really nice. Being united by music. Vegan options.”

Ayla said, “I like all the records, the selection, and vegan food.”

Andrea Colona of Jersey City not only has a pop-up shop in which she sells vinyl, CDs, and zines, she also runs a music magazine called The Vinyl Hole. “I started it four years ago,” she said. “We love to write about new releases.” She has collaborators in South Africa and Scotland. She said, “It’s a lot of fun. It’s great meeting like-minded people.”

Jennifer Klein can be reached at: jennifertressaklein@gmail.co