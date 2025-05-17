Connecting, creating and conquering

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Young people with disabilities and special needs had an exciting morning during the Move the Spectrum event held at West Orange High School.

Move the Spectrum is an event connecting students from all over New Jersey with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities in a two-hour, carnival-like atmosphere. Hosted by Chuck Mound, the annual event offered games, a deejay, dancing, technology, racing, badminton, tennis, and glitter tattoos.

There were also special guests from The New York Giants, three-time World Series champion Dwight “Doc” Gooden, and the Rutgers football team. Markus Fonvil assisted in media marketing.

Attendees were from ninth grade to 21 years old. They were able to move freely to areas of interest with assistance of an aide, buddy, teacher, parent, or teammate.

Mound—a West Orange physical education teacher—created “Move the Spectrum” with a stated mission of “Connect, Create, and Conquer.” It began in 2022 and has been going strong ever since.

Students from more than 10 schools in the area came to bond with each other and have fun. It was the second year in a row the event was held indoors due to the rain, but that didn’t stop anyone from having a spectacular time.

The turn-out was tremendous.

“Community coming together in all walks of life to provide a great day to put smiles on these kids’ faces,” Mound said.

Bridget Briant and Cheryl Wright-Smith, co-owners of Avalon Sound Journey, were providing sound healing. Instruments included crystal singing bowls, crystal hand bells, hand percussion, gongs, and medicine drums.

“We have a soft spot in our hearts for children with special needs,” said Briant. “It’s peacefulness, calming, focusing.”

Chuck Pizzuta, who was in charge of the running station, said he works at the event every year. “It’s fun getting out, seeing kids…seeing them smile,” he said.

“They like to move.”

Cheryl O’Brien, a teacher at Ridgewood High School, was watching her student Brandon, 17, run along with Pizzuta.

“Brandon is a fun student with lots of positive energy,” she said “I’m so happy he’s here having a good time today.”

As always, “We are the Champions” was the last dance number of the day.

Nearly everyone was out on the dance floor singing, cheering, hugging, and dancing.

To learn more about Move the Spectrum, visit their Instagram page at: https://www.instagram.com/movethe-

spectrum/.