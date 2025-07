This slideshow requires JavaScript.

There was a dance party in Civic Square on Tuesday, July 8. The event was part of the Tuesday Block Party Summer Series, which is a weekly event in Civic Square. DJs played tunes and people hit the dance floor with all kinds of moves, ranging from break dancing to roller skating. Others brought lawn chairs and watched the fun or enjoyed food from the vendors on site. For additional event

photos, check out EssexNewsDaily.com after 5 p.m. Friday.