Delay doesn’t dampen enthusiasm for Under Cover Music Fest

SOUTH ORANGE — After a one day delay due to rain in the forecast, the Under Cover Music Fest took over the Sloan Street parking lot in South Orange Village on Sunday. The event ran from noon until about 8 p.m. and included multiple bands ranging from Flavor One with Cynthia Tucker, pictured top left, singing motown to Ten Four, a Mark Murphy Music student band, singing yacht rock, pictured top right. There were multiple craft beer vendors and several local eateries set up tables offering their wares. The family friendly event also had kids activities including games and crafts. See more pictures from the event on www.essexdaily.com after June 6.