Django à Gogo Music Festival returns to Woodland in May

MAPLEWOOD — Guitarist, composer, and musical director Stephane Wrembel will present the Django à Gogo Music Festival from May 7 to May 10.

The festival, which honors the legendary jazz guitarist and composer Django Reinhardt, will feature four concerts and an immersive five-day guitar camp. Three concerts will take place at The Woodland in Maplewood, while a fourth will be held at Symphony Space in New York City.

Wrembel, who specializes in Reinhardt’s style, is known for his original compositions featured in “Midnight in Paris” (“Bistro Fada”) and “Vicky Cristina Barcelona” (“Big Brother”). His latest release, “Triptych: Phase I, II, and III,” is a three-part recording series featuring pianist Jean-Michel Pilc, has received critical acclaim.

The concert schedule is as follows:

• Wednesday, May 7, 8 p.m., The Woodland, Maplewood

“Django New Orleans”; a unique fusion of traditional New Orleans brass and percussion with the enchanting Jazz Manouche guitar style. Featuring: Stephane Wrembel and Josh Kaye (guitar); Adrien Chevalier (violin); Steven Duffy (tuba); David Langlois (percussion/washboard); Nick Driscoll (tenor sax/clarinet); Joe Boga (trumpet); Scott Kettner (drums); Sarah King (vocals).

• Thursday, May 8 at 8 p.m. at The Woodland, Maplewood

“The Night of Gypsies” featuring French guitarists Simba Baumgartner, who is Django Reinhardt’s great-grandson and Antoine Boyer with Stephane Wrembel and David Gastine (guitar); Frank Anastasio (bass); Nick Anderson (drums). Special guest Sam Farthing, a rising star in gypsy jazz, will also perform celebrating the release of his debut album, “Swing 25.”

• Friday, May 9 at 8 p.m., Peter Jay Sharp Theatre at Symphony Space, NYC.

Set 1 will be Stephane Wrembel Band plus Special Guests featuring Mozes Rosenberg, Antoine Boyer, David Gastine, Simba Baumgartner, and harmonica virtuoso Yeore Kim. Set 2 will be Django New Orleans. For tickets, call 212-864-5400 or visit symphonyspace.org.

Saturday, May 10 at 8:00 p.m., The Woodland, Maplewood.

Stephane Wrembel Band plus special guests featuring French violinist Aurore Violqué, Nick Driscoll (woodwinds), and others.

A Guitar Camp will run from May 6 to May 10 at The Woodland. It will be limited to 40 students of all skill levels, this intensive program includes: Workshops, masterclasses, and jam sessions. It will be led by Stephane Wrembel, Simba Baumgartner, Mozes Rosenberg, David Gastine, Antoine Boyer, Frank Anastasio, and Sam Farthing.

There will also be special harmonica instruction by Yeore Kim. For More Information:

djangoagogo.com | stephanewrembel.com