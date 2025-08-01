Down To The Quick performs in Spiotta Park

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Down To The Quick performed in Spiotta Park in South Orange on Saturday, July 26, as part of the Downtown After Sundown concert series run by Downtown South Orange. A seven man group, Down To The Quick describes their sound as “high energy positive vibes funk jazz.” The park was packed with most available space taken up and additional people standing on the sidewalks outside the park to get a listen.|

More concerts are scheduled for Saturdays in the park through the end of August. The upcoming schedule includes:

Aug. 2, Whiskey & Sugar

Aug. 9, Tycoon Dog

Aug. 16, Eric & Alina

Aug. 23, The B Side

Aug. 30, Danny Lipsitz & The Brass Tacks

The concerts are free and generally run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., weather permitting.