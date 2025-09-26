Photo gallery: Downtown South Orange draws a crowd for craft beer festival

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE — Craft beer makers from all over New Jersey were on hand Saturday for Beer Fest in the Sloan Street Parking lot. The adults only event organized by Downtown South Orange included music, food from local vendors and games including beer pong. For more pictures, see EssexNewsDaily.com after 5 p.m. Friday. Upcoming events in South Orange include Fiesta en La Placita, a festive night featuring live entertainment, Latin dance, and authentic Mexican street food on Friday, Sept. 26 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. in Spiotta Park.

About the Author Joe Ungaro Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry