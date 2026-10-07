NUTLEY/EAST ORANGE — The Nutley Belleville Columbus Day Parade Committee named East Orange Police Chief Phyllis L. Bindi as its 2026 grand marshal of the 2026 Nutley Belleville Columbus Day Parade. The parade is Sunday, Oct. 11.

Bindi made history at the East Orange Police Department in January 2017, when she obtained the rank of chief of police, the first female to ever be promoted to this position in the city of East Orange. She also made history in September 2016, when she was the first female ever promoted to the rank of deputy chief in the city of East Orange Police Department. The chief has been leading the department for five years, leading a department of 200 sworn personnel in a densely urban city that borders the largest city in the state.

Bindi was first sworn in as an officer in 1991 and, during her 30-year career in law enforcement, has served in multiple units while rising through the ranks to now lead a department that is nationally recognized as the leader in effective community relations, effective leadership, technology-led and proactive real-time policing. Bindi was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2002 and assigned to the Enhanced Community Safety Team, which was responsible for suppressing all street-level crime, with an emphasis on narcotics and gang-related crimes. Shortly after her successful stretch as supervisor of the Safety Team, Bindi was then promoted to lieutenant in April 2006, when she was assigned as the commander of the Enhanced Community Safety Team, before becoming responsible for the Field Training Unit, which monitored and mentored all new officers. As commander of the Field Training Unit, Bindi was instrumental in shaping the mindset of the new officers, teaching them the objectives and goals of the department, officer safety and how to be the best professional proactive officer.

In 2012, she was promoted to captain and was designated as the tour commander of the evening patrol bureau, and reduced crime for four consecutive years on the busiest of all patrol tours, which is also historically plagued with violent crime. Due to her success on the evening tour and the crime reduction she achieved, Bindi became the first special operations coordinator, responsible for all of operations, including but not limited to patrol, investigative, violent crimes and intelligence units. During her impressive and successful law enforcement career, Bindi has been the recipient of multiple awards and recognitions for bravery and command and leadership operational excellence from various local and state associations. She also proudly serves on the board as president of the Essex County Chiefs of Police Association. She has been an integral part in the East Orange Police Department’s change in culture by facilitating a proactive as opposed to reactive police department, decreasing crime by more than 85% in the past 15 years and making the city a safer place in which to live and conduct business. In 2018, through her excellence in leadership skills, along with the hard work of the dedicated men and women in the department, the city of East Orange achieved its lowest crime rate since 1967. This trend continued in 2019 and 2020 lowering the crime rate even further, specifically violent crime. Her success throughout her career, dedication to the community and its members, and to the personnel within the police department, is what Bindi prides herself on and allows her to remain a role model for the nearly 25% female contingency within the department.







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