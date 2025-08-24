Eddie Belton Band keeps summer groovin’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Eddie Belton Band played Tuesday, Aug. 12, in Irvington Park, on a beautiful summer night. With the sun setting behind them, the four piece band played a range of music from Motown to rock, jazz and pop. The free performance was part of the Essex County Parks Summer Music concert series. The county has put on a number of concerts and festivals this summer with the finale, Latino Festival, set for Saturday, Aug. 23, from noon to 9 p.m. in Monte Irvin Park in Orange.