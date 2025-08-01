Elmwood Park hosts R’n’B in the City

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Elmwood Park hosted the third annual R’n’B in the City Festival on Saturday, July 26. The park was filled with people, families and friends with many setting up canopies, chairs and blankets. Some people brought picnic set ups from home while others purchased items from the many vendors set up around the loop that surrounds the field in the center of the park.

The festival was organized by Mayor Ted R. Green, the East Orange City Council, Department of Recreation and Cultural Affairs in collaboration with NJ Soup.

Four DJs – DJ Smoove Ski, DJ Moneta-Kai, DJ Kimu, and DJ Chaos – took turns getting the crowd up and dancing from 1 p.m. until just after 8 p.m.

“This event is more than just a festival; it’s a celebration of music, community and the vibrant spirit of East Orange,” Green said.

Admission to the event was free.