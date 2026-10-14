Essay awards presented on Columbus Day

BLOOMFIELD — Bloomfield UNICO, the Italian community service organization, hosted its 30th consecutive Columbus Day student essay awards ceremony and pancake breakfast on Monday, Oct. 12. The threat of inclement weather pushed the awards ceremony from the Christopher Columbus monument on the Green, across Broad Street, into the Civic Center meeting room, where it would normally wind up with the flapjacks. But the basic ingredients of the ceremony and breakfast were in place: children with their parents and, at the microphone, master of ceremonies Paul Alongo, with Tina Buontempo, the UNICO member who coordinates the event. In the kitchen, UNICO volunteers mixed batter and cooked. The essay contest was open to all school district fourth-graders. At least 50 people were in attendance.

Alongo was introduced by former Mayor Ray McCarthy, who handed out the awards. Alongo, in turn, acknowledged the schools superintendent, Joseph Fleres, who had his two children with him. He brought them along, he said, to combine schools and family life and thanked the schools’ media specialists for putting the essay competitions together at their locations.

The top three essay winners received $100, $75 and $50, with their school library getting a $100 gift certificate for books. There were 10 honorable mentions. All students received a certificate. The students and their schools:

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First place, Andrea Sofia DeJesus, Carteret; second place, Amber Gonzalez, Oak View; third place, Lucas Mucha, Fairview. Honorable mention: Noah Yoon and Emma Salvati, Brookdale; Ariel Amin David, Nelsie Ortiz, Celine Fares Yahya and Alyssa Penafiel, Carteret; Eva Alvarado, Fairview; and Lily Valdez, Franklin, Amir Woodson and Aariv Bhatt, Oak View.

Alongo reminded his audience that he was once the board of education president.

“We are very proud of our educational system,” he said.

Buontempo said she was a member of the Bloomfield High School, Class of 1965, one of the largest classes ever, and this was when the high school had no ninth-graders. She spoke of Columbus’s discovery with an Italian-American’s pride.

“There’s a saying with nine simple words,” she said. “We discovered it, we named it, we built it.”

Alongo said Columbus and his brother, Bartholomew, went to different countries to find financing for the voyage. All heads of state turned him down except for Spain, which agreed only if he shared whatever fortune he found from his discoveries.

“He must have been a genius,” Alongo said. “He knew what to do and how to do it.”

Photos by Daniel Jackovino











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