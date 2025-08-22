Farmers Market draws a healthy crowd to Nutley on Sundays

By on Comments Off on Farmers Market draws a healthy crowd to Nutley on Sundays

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Nutley Farmers Market has been doing a brisk business this summer. The market, a fixture since 2009, features live musical entertainment and a wide variety of fresh regionally-grown produce, as well as cut flowers, homemade cheese, dried fruit and fresh nuts, pickles and bread. The market runs Sundays from mid-June through October and takes place in Downtown Nutley. For more photos, news and information from Nutley, see the Nutley Journal, on newsstands Aug. 29.

 

  , ,

Farmers Market draws a healthy crowd to Nutley on Sundays added by on
View all posts by Joe Ungaro →