Every Sunday, except the first Sunday of the month, the Belleville Flea Market features a variety of vendors.

The market is also known as Rain or Shines Markets and it is held at Belleville High School from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with free admission and free parking. Vendors are both indoors and outdoors.

Nick Petito of Belleville has been organizing the flea market for the past year.

“I’ve been having flea markets and garage sales since I was 9,” Petito said.

Petito is also the founder of Paisan Con—a convention celebrating Italian-American Heritage and Pop Culture. At Petito’s table, he sells sports cards, and pop culture memorabilia.

Karl Fearon of Belleville is 90-years-old and was one of the shoppers. He used to own a store on Washington Avenue in the 1980s, selling baseball cards and comic books.

Adriana Barreto of Weehawken has an Amazon online business selling winter hats for women and men, ponchos, and scarves. She’s had her business for 15 years.

“There are different styles,” she said. “Everyone has different tastes.”

Christine Buccarato of Carlstadt was selling new personal care items, toys, and clothes.

Natalia Fernandes and Sophia Silva, of Belleville, are a mother-daughter team who make crafts on the weekends. They were selling handmade bags, keychains, and scrunchies.

“We just started a few months ago,” said Fernandes. They had a variety of colors and designs.

Teresa Davis of Belleville calls her business Teresa’s Crochet Comfort. She’s been crocheting all her life. “I started very young,” she said. She was selling pots, scarves, and everything for babies including blankets.

Eileen Sims of Jersey City has a Poshmark store online. She was selling gloves, hats, shoes, and wallets.

Elias is an 8-year-old entrepreneur from Paterson. He was selling Elias Lemonade. He started his business back in August after seeing other kids selling lemonade on YouTube. He also had strawberry popcorn and banana pudding—all homemade.

Leticia McLeod of Staten Island was selling crochet items – hats, gloves, blankets, headbands, and wine bottle holders. She got the inspiration watching a friend get started and has been crocheting for a long time.

Nella Toala of West Orange was selling clothes, puzzles, purses—all second hand items.

Tables can be reserved for $30. For more information, contact Rainorshinemarkets@email.com

Follow Rain or Shine Markets on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/p/Rain-Or-Shine-Markets-61566138486249/ or visit their website at: https://rainorshinemarkets.com/

