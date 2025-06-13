Fresh street murals aim to slow traffic at busy intersections

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE — Artists took over some local streets last weekend to create murals in East Orange and Orange as part of an effort to enhance safety along Freeway Drive.

Murals were painted in East Orange at South Harrison Street and Freeway Drive West and in Orange at South Essex Avenue and Tony Galento Plaza.

The object of the effort is to reduce vehicle speeds and crashes by using temporary infrastructure changes to create safer, more accessible streets for all types of users.

The project was put together by the Freeway Drive for All team, led by the Cities of East Orange and Orange in collaboration with local community organizations.

“The inspiration (for the South Harrison Street mural) came from various textile designs – Haitian, Nigerian, Mexican,” said artist Steve Green, who drew an outline of the design in chalk on the street before volunteers painted within the lines to create the design.