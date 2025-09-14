GenMix event is fun for all ages

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A party for all ages was recently held at West Orange High School.

The West Orange Department of Senior Services, in collaboration with the West Orange Public Schools, held their first intergenerational event recently. The celebration was in honor of both Grandparent’s Day and Intergenerational Month.

The theme of the GenMix (Generational Mixer) was “Bridging Generations Through Fun Connections.” There was music, live performances, workshops, games, crafts, and food throughout the high school. There were also food trucks outside.

There were performances by the West Orange Community Band, the Greg Bufford Jazz Band, the SaGa Latin Dancers, and the Silver Steppers.

Families played classic board games like chess, checkers, backgammon, dominos, Tic Tac Toe, playing cards and mahjong. There were backyard games like jump rope/double Dutch, hula hoop, ring toss, corn hole, speed stack, giant connect 4, and Jenga. Carnival games included Spin the Wheel, Skee Ball, and sticky ball target. There was also retro video gaming.

Yoga, Zumba, and line dancing were also happening.

DJ Mack Entertainment provided the music.

“Neeno” Kirkpatrick Anderson of West Orange has 15 family members living in West Orange. She enjoyed spending time with family members at the GenMix event. She said, “It’s given to represent parents and family.”

Madelyn McClammy was there with her mom, Teresita Camacho. They were having a fun time with Satomi Mamta Moneague of Saga Dancers Studio.

McClammy said her mom was excited to come to the event. Together they made an art box and got lunch at the food trucks.

Camacho said, “I’m having a good time. I’m here with all my friends.”

Karen Mango of the West Orange Police Department led “Karaoke with a Cop.”

Carole Murray of West Orange sang a beautiful version of “You’re Still the One” by Shania Twain. The crowd cheered for her. Murray has been singing karaoke for over 10 years at Libretti’s Restaurant in Orange. She said she sang with a band years ago.

John Blanton sang an amazing version of “I Can’t Help Myself” by The Four Tops. He was enjoying the GenMix because it gave him the opportunity to revisit some things he’s done in the past. He said, “Honoring those in the community, seeing parents and grandchildren loving.”

Blanton is the founder of Men Make a Difference, an organization created for men to be empowered in their families, their communities, and their personal development.

Allison Russo of West Orange was playing games with her children, Madeline, 7, and Julian, 4. She said, “I played in the West Orange Community Band and came back to join the fun. We came for the bouncy house and games.”

Beverly Forrester of West Orange was with her daughter Ava, 3, and her mom Lorraine Langevine of Union. They participated in the mother/daughter dancing, and Skee ball. Ava played in the bouncy house.

“I love to see teens dancing with grandparents,” said Forrester. “It’s very positive.”

Kielbasa ’n More and A Taco Affair were two of the food trucks outdoors.

Aleksandra Paulina Wojcik, owner of Kielbasa ’n More has had her truck for three years. She also owns a deli in Fairfield called Hot Bite. They had tacos, kielbasa, and pierogis with cheese and meat.

A Taco Affair had jerk chicken, beef brisket, and loaded nachos.

The event was sponsored by Grotta Fund for Older Adults, The Chelsea at West Orange, Livingston Post Acute Care, Right at Home of Essex County, and James Quinn.