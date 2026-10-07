Grandparent’s Day brings families together

BLOOMFIELD — Carteret Elementary School hosted its annual Grandparent’s Day, in its gym, on Friday, Oct. 2, and once again, the gathering was met with high enthusiasm. It was a bring-your-own-lunch so the menu was especially varied.

“I’ve been coming to this event for 25 years for all my grandchildren,” said Gladys Heredia, “and I wouldn’t miss it if I was in my bed. I like everything about it. The kids smile when they see their grandparents here.”

And Evelyn Rodriguez, another grandparent: “It’s beautiful to have the school acknowledge the grandparents. I have six grandchildren and no other school does this.”

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Her granddaughter, sixth-grader Melina, had another way of putting it.

“I really don’t see my grandparents a lot,” she said. “She lives kind of far away, in Hoboken.”

“Of course, I came here for this,” interjected Evelyn. “It’s for my grandbaby.”

Marangelie Olguin translating for her grandmother, Victoria Regalado, said:

“It’s a beautiful school. It has so much care for the kids. The principal is good for the students.”

The principal is John Baltz.

The event was orchestrated by guidance counselor Marissa Acosta and interventionist Rachel Ciliento.

“I’ve been running this for 15 years,” said Ciliento, “and I think it’s been going on for at least 25. It’s something different.”

A local business, Jersey Joe’s, got into the act, giving 20 percent of its Grandparent’s Day sales to the school.

The day is celebrated at different times in many different countries. In the United States, Congress passed legislation proclaiming the first Sunday after Labor Day to be Grandparent’s Day. The proclamation was signed in 1978 by President Jimmy Carter.

According to an internet search, in France, a coffee company began it as a marketing ploy for its “Grandmother’s Coffee” and it stuck. In Spain, it celebrates the feast day of Sts. Joachim and Anne, the parents of the Virgin Mary and so, the grandparents of Jesus. Poland has a day for grandmothers and another for grandfathers, the former having been an invention of a magazine.

Ciliento said, for next year, to promote socializing, she was thinking for the children to adopt a grandparent. In the Netherlands, the same idea was floated for its Grandparent’s Day (June 4) or Opa en Oma Dag.

“I just love seeing the excitement of a child smiling,” Ciliento said,”and love bringing people together, whether it’s here or at home. What’s better than a conversation over food? One of the Carteret mottos is that we’re family. There’s nothing better than this.”

Photos by Daniel Jackovino











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