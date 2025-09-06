‘Happy Gilmore 2’ brings $ to Irvington

The sports comedy film “Happy Gilmore 2,” which was partially filmed in Irvington, had a total qualified spend of $152.5 million during its total of 64 days of filming in New Jersey.

The Adam Sandler sequel, which premiered last month on Netflix, nearly 30 years after the original film, utilized the NJEDA’s Film and Digital Media Tax Credit Program, according to a press release from the state.

“Happy Gilmore 2” is one of Netflix’s latest projects that filmed in New Jersey. Other Netflix productions that have filmed in the state include “Nonnas” and “The Irishman” and upcoming movies “The Whisper Man,” “72 Hours,” and “Office Romance.”

Netflix has committed to expanding its presence in New Jersey and recently broke ground on its state-of-the-art, 500,000 square foot production facility at Fort Monmouth.

The entertainment company’s $1 billion investment is expected to create a substantial number of permanent production jobs and construction-related positions, creating economic opportunities for local residents and boosting community revitalization.

“Under Governor Murphy’s leadership, New Jersey has become a Happy Place for filmmakers, with our above par tax credits, all-star local talent, and diverse locations,” said NJEDA Chief Executive Officer Tim Sullivan. “As productions continue selecting New Jersey, the film industry will boost our economy by helping generate good-paying jobs and support small businesses throughout the state.”

Since the state’s film tax credit program was reinstated in 2018, “Happy Gilmore 2” had the highest qualified spend of any production filmed in New Jersey. The film’s average spend per day was $2.3 million. Moreover, the production spent $1.2 million on lodging and $6.4 million on hiring extras.

“‘Happy Gilmore 2’ showcases New Jersey’s exceptional versatility in doubling as a variety of locations,” said Jon M. Crowley, Executive Director of the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission (NJMPTVC). “From golf courses and universities, to airports, beaches, and quintessential suburban neighborhoods, New Jersey has everything a production company desires. We look forward to welcoming more and more productions to the Garden State.”

“Happy Gilmore 2” filmed in 31 municipalities and 9 counties across the state.

The exterior of the Gilmore home was filmed at a private home in Irvington and the interior was filmed at a private home in Belleville. New Jersey golf courses featured in the film included Beacon Hill Country Club in Atlantic Highlands, Fiddler’s Elbow in Bedminster, Forest Hill Field Club in Bloomfield, Closter Golf Center, Alpine County Club in Demarest, Farmview Golf Center in Hackettstown, Rockleigh Golf Course, Essex Golf Center in Roseland, and Montclair Golf Club in West Orange.

New Jersey has more than 330 golf courses in the state. According to the Virginia Turf Grass Council, New Jersey golf course revenues generated $1.4 billion of total economic activity in 2019, and was responsible for more than 11,000 jobs.

First Lady Tammy Murphy and representatives from the Governor’s Office and NJMPTVC joined Adam Sandler on set while filming at Fiddler’s Elbow.

Other notable filming locations include Newark Liberty International Airport, Farleigh Dickinson, Pleasantdale Chateau in West Orange, and the former Essex County Isolation Hospital in Belleville. All four sites are popular filming locations and have been featured in other major films and television shows.

Adam Sandler’s production company Happy Madison Productions chose New Jersey again to film a new project. In recent weeks, the teen musical ‘Don’t Say Good Luck’ has filmed in Cranford, Livingston, and Ridgewood.