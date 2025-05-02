Holy Week draws the faithful to St. Peter’s Church

Photos Courtesy of St. Peter’s Church

HE IS RISEN! Holy Week drew a crowd at St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church, where different liturgies underscored different moments in Christ’s saving passion, death and resurrection. Pictured are the Good Friday Living Stations of the Cross, Holy Thursday where the celebrant washed the feet of 12 men from the parish, plus the traditional Adoration of the Cross, the Easter Vigil during which 25 adults and adolescents received the Sacrament of Baptism and Easter Sunday.