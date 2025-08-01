House music rocks Civic Square

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Civic Square was jumping as a lineup of DJs playing house music that had people dancing in the street.

About 300 people attended the July 22 event in Civic Square including Nadine Williams, who loves house music and attends the event as an homage to her sister, Tanya.

Williams wore a T-shirt and buttons declaring it Tanya Tuesday in honor of her sister who passed away in 2022.

“My family and friends, we come every Tuesday,” Williams said. “I’m so grateful to the mayor for having this.”

The event, which included DJ Sean Jefferson, DJ Hassan Black, and James Long aka DJ BuzzOne, lasted from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event, which has been a regular feature on the Irvington calendar since 2014, is organized by Friends of Irvington Park. The Tuesday event frequently features house music but there’s also a Unity Day event coming up, Mayor Tony Vauss said.

Omar Bilal Beasley, who is president of the Friends of Irvington Park, organizes the event with support from the mayor and township because he likes to bring the community together.

“My father was a community-minded person,” Beasley said with a glance at the statue in civic square of his father Bilal Beasley. “Music brings people together. It’s good for the kids, it’s good for the seniors.

Vauss said the event is important because a lot of people don’t have much to look forward to in the summer and this is an opportunity to get out and relax.

“I attribute the success of this to the reduction in crime,” Vauss said. “People like to come out, it brings the community together.”