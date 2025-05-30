Irvington remembers the fallen

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The township had a Memorial Day Parade and ceremony on Monday, May 26. The parade was led by the Irvington High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets, pictured left, and included the school’s marching band, cheerleading squads from several schools, Scouts and other organizations. The marchers started in front of Town Hall and marched to the Citizen Soldiers Monument on Springfield Avenue, where brief remarks were made by Council President Jamillah Z. Beasley, Superintendent of Schools April Vauss and Mayor Tony Vauss, pictured below with Parks and Recreation Director Donald Malloy, who emceed the event. State Sen. Renee C. Burgess also spoke.