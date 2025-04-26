It was an egg-cellent day for an egg hunt

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Several hundred people turned up in Maplewood’s Memorial Park on Saturday, April 19, for a ‘Spring Egg Hunt.’ Thousands of eggs were placed around the eastern half of the park and, at noon, a signal was given and a stampede of children covered the field, picking up the multi-colored plastic eggs. The event had initially been planned for April 12, but was postponed because of weather. In addition to the egg hunt, there was also fun with bubbles, arts and crafts, and activities involving plants. The event was organized by the Maplewood Department of Community Services.