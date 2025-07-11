It’s a Spiotta Park Saturday night

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE — The Scios Brothers with NoName James performed in Spiotta Park on Saturday, July 5, as part of the Downtown After Sundown concert series run by Downtown South Orange. The brothers have played together on and off for many many years. They have released a few CDs under different names that received airplay around the country. Concerts are scheduled for Saturdays in the park through the end of August. The upcoming schedule includes:

July 12, Flip Da Skrip

July 19, South Street Live

July 26, Down To The Quick

Aug. 2, Whiskey & Sugar

Aug. 9, Tycoon Dog

Aug. 16, Eric & Alina

Aug. 23, The B Side

Aug. 30, Danny Lipsitz & The Brass Tacks

The concerts are free and generally run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., weather permitting.