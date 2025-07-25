Janétza Miranda kicks off concert series at Maplewood gazebo

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD — The 2025 Concert series at the Springfield Avenue Gazebo began last Friday, July 18 with a performance by Janétza Miranda. People brought blankets, chairs and picnic fixings to the concert, which was the first of several Friday evening performances. Upcoming are: Joe Taino on July 25; Dave Murphy Band on Aug. 1; MPACK on Aug. 8; The Men of Soul on Aug. 15. The concerts are all free and all are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. For more pictures, see www.EssexNewsDaily.com on Friday after 5 p.m.