Library hosts puppets and magic

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Irvington Public Library had a Spring Show on Wednesday, April 23. A room full of children, many in preschool but some older, were treated to a puppet show that also included magic. Mark Dolson of Wings of Magic put on the show titled ‘Once Upon a Time’ and featuring several large puppets, a set and magic tricks.

Children eagerly participated in both the puppet show and the magic tricks. The show featured a variety of children’s stories, including ‘The Three Little Pigs,’ acted out with help from the puppets and children in the audience. Dolson, a Scotch Plains resident, said he’s been performing for more than 20 years at schools, libraries, parties, fairs and festivals. The library has other fun activities for children coming up, including the annual Spring Egg Hunt, which will also include story time, goodies and other fun activities.

The hunt is scheduled for Saturday, May 3, at noon, in front of the library in Civic Square. Children as old as 12 years of age are invited to participate.