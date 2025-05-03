Maker Madness returns to CHS with robots, puzzles, slime, more

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Maker Madness had more high school groups participating than ever before as they held their 10th anniversary event.

The free family friendly event was presented by Achieve Foundation with help from many volunteers, including the master builder sponsor the South Orange-Maplewood Education Association (SOMEA).

The popular STEM event had members of the Columbia High School (CHS) Robotics Club demonstrating how the team builds robots for competitions. Other CHS clubs included Women in STEM and local nonprofits and student groups like SOMA BuildHers.

The South Orange Rescue Squad, and a Sensory Activation Vehicle were outside in the parking lot. There was also Bubble Mania, where you could wade through a wall of bubbles.

Hands-on maker stations were presented by local businesses, including stations from The SOMA Rocketship Project, Puzzle Wall, Disco Rocks, and Paper Circuit Houses. There were also stations to make homemade SLIME!, bath salts, magic wands, and LEGOs.

“You really work with a team,” said Alex, a ninth grader at CHS. “There are great members in high school showcasing what they do.”

Brian Glaser, Achieve Foundation trustee, said the learning event was both direct and in-direct. “Some things, kids are just having fun,” he said. “Building a bird feeder feels like a craft project, but there’s engineering. It’s a great community event.”

At the Quake Table, structures are built and then tested to see if they collapse during an earthquake.

The Tear Down Station offered electronics, computers, blenders, chairs, VCRs—all sorts of items that were donated. Students break them down and take them apart, exploring what’s inside.

Izzy, 8, who was working at the Tear Down Station, said, “You’re able to explore the thing you’re taking apart.”

Lily, 11, said, “I love seeing how things are made. If you look really hard, everything will come into place.”

Tabby, a 17-year-old student at CHS was the first student liaison, according to Glaser. He said she brought in many student clubs.

“I just reached out to people,” said Tabby. “Most were available.”

Mike Schloff, owner of Maplewood Shop, a portable woodworking program for youth development, uses woodworking as a vehicle. He’s launched more than 230 programs all over the world—with 30 in New Jersey alone.

“Any teacher can run the program, bringing shop (class) back,” he said.

Rebecca Hausner was there with her 15-month-old daughter Liora. She said that Makers Madness gives Liora the freedom to do whatever she wants.

Sarah Ferruggiaro is a veterinarian at South Orange Animal Hospital. She was teaching children to make pet toys by suturing. She said, “It encourages them to take care of animals.”

Larry Boyer, one of the founders of Makers Madness said, “The event is fun, crazy, and a little chaotic. It’s like Christmas to me, my favorite day of the year.”

To learn more about Achieve Foundation and Maker Madness, visit: https://achievefoundation.org/maker-madness/