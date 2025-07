This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The annual Fourth of July Pet Parade was held on Friday outside the Maplewood Community Center. The event was emceed by Bill Tomlin and awards were given to the Most Creative, Limor Levy with Dovey who wore a patriotic tutu, and Most Patriotic, to Heather Coleman, Eloise, Joey and Charles, a “Star Spangled Pup who likes to Pawty in the USA,” according to his costume.