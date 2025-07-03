Maplewood Library experiences a reinventive transformation

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD — Maplewood’s 70-year-old memorial library’s new look is astonishing.

The transformation is more than a rebuild; it’s a reinvention. And it will be open to the public on Saturday, July 5, at 11 a.m., with a celebration and ribbon cutting of the Maplewood Memorial Library at 51 Baker St.

The newly reimagined 32,000 square-foot building includes an additional floor and reflects the community’s commitment to investing in civic infrastructure. It will be the first library in New Jersey to be awarded the prestigious LEED – Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design – Gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council.

Constructed in 1955 and expanded in 1969, the previous building was 24,000 square feet, with about half of that space underground. The bigger, light-filled and welcoming 21st-century facility reinforces the library as a vibrant gathering space for all ages and backgrounds.

“Open for All” is its motto. The wording is on the front desk.

Sarah Lester, director, called the $24 million project “a well-thought-out process.” She said, “We’re all very excited to open doors to the public.”

Spokesperson Rosemary Ostmann said the library has “good vibes for reading and gathering.” She said, “Maplewood is a reading town. People read here.”

The library can now be entered from the front of the building and from the park behind the library.

The Vic DeLuca Community Room has a 200-person capacity and a separate entrance. It operates independently after hours.

There’s a reading terrace where more than 800 names of people who have donated to the library are in brick.

In the Forum, people can hang out and collaborate.

There are 10 quiet study rooms for individuals and small groups who seek private space to read, study and/or work. Four are on the top floor and six are on the lower level. Maplewood residents can reserve rooms for free.

The Teen Room is a sanctuary just for teens, with beautiful views of the park.

“I’ve worked in libraries for almost 30 years. I never saw a Teen Room like this,” said Lester.

The Local History Room has historic Maplewood materials, such as all the Columbia High School yearbooks.

Ostmann explained that everything in the building is meaningful. For example, distract graphics – so you don’t bang into the glass – are all Maplewood call numbers. Operable windows open the same as a book. Large frits on the window are of flora and fauna in New Jersey. There’s also an outdoor reading terrace.

“We had a brick wall facing the park,” said Ostmann. “We’re giving people a view of the park they never had before.”

The Maker Space empowers hands-on learning with 3D printers and work benches, all in a room with state-of-the-art filtration. There are also monitors to teach classes.

There’s a refuse area for emergencies. Ostmann explained that a person in a wheelchair can pull into the space to call for help if necessary. “Everyone’s needs are thought of,” she said.

Ostmann also spoke about Superstorm Sandy and other natural disasters in recent years. “People couldn’t work from home or their offices,” she said. “The library was open. People realized how vital a library is. So many people were coming to the library, it was a moment of ‘We really need a library.’ Nothing like a tragedy to bring people together.”

Full day celebration for the July 5th library reopening

MAPLEWOOD — A schedule of events to celebrate the reopening of the township library has been released.

The library, at 51 Baker St., is scheduled to reopen amid great fanfare on Saturday, July 5. Events related to the opening are as follows:

10 a.m. Community Music Concert Band will perform in front of the library on Baker Street

11 a.m. Opening ceremony and ribbon cutting.

12 to 2 p.m. Kids: Make a Summer Mobile in the Children’s Program Room

1 p.m. SOMA Salon Chamber Orchestra performs in the Adult Reading Room

2 p.m. Creature/Robot Creation with Jay Cooper in the Children’s Program Room

3 p.m. Guitarist Steve Jones in the Adult Reading Room

3 to 5 p.m. Kids: Make a Summer Mobile in the Children’s Program Room

4 p.m. Boogie Woogie Babies, for ages under 6, in the Community Room

All day there will be a summer art exhibit, Botanical and Scientific Art by Elizabeth Perry, in the Community Room.