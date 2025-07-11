Maplewood Memorial Library is Officially ‘Open for All’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Patrons had to walk several blocks to attend.

They sat or stood in the shade where they could but so many people were present that the majority were under the hot sun, covering the lawn of the Maplewood Middle School across the street.

More than 1,000 people turned out for the re-opening of Maplewood’s library after a renovation.

Ground was broken in October of 2022 with the hope that it would be open in 2024 but the opening was pushed back as progress was slower than expected. The building has 10 meeting rooms that can be reserved with a library card, a business center, a community room that can seat 140 or hold 200 standing, window benches in the children’s room that look out into the park, a local history room and a “forum” that has bleacher like seating for lectures or just hanging out.

The overall price tag was about $23.5 million with $12 million coming from the town, $8 million from the state, $2 million from the library foundation and $1.3 million from FEMA.

At the ribbon cutting ceremony, the Community Music Concert Band performed “As the Saints Go Marching In” in front of the library on Baker Street as droves of people continued to make their way on to the library property.

Library staff wore red shirts with the library’s catch phrase, “Open for All.”

Committeeperson Vic De Luca addressed the massive crowd.

“Are you ready for the library? Thank you to all the trees for providing shade. That’s why we’re Maplewood. Once you’re inside, you’ll be pleased with our efforts.”

Columbia High School (CHS) senior Max Brown played “The Star-Spangled Banner” on guitar.

William Schabacker, a graduate of CHS and the United States Naval Academy, raised the U.S. flag in honor of the library’s opening. Schabacker is also the son of the Library Director Sarah Lester.

Mayor Nancy Adams was one of the speakers at the grand reopening.

“I am thrilled to be here,” she said. “This is such a proud moment for our town. It’s modern. It’s welcoming. It’s environmentally sustaining.”

Adams thanked the library foundation, Lester and her hard working staff, and DeLuca for securing an $8.4 million grant that helped pay for the renovation.

“Vic was deeply involved in every aspect. I can honestly say we would not be here celebrating without you,” Adams said. “Officially welcoming you is my honor. Have a great time.”

Library Board of Trustees President Robert A. Marchman said he felt fortunate to live in a community like Maplewood.

“Education and open access for all,” Marchman said. “The reason we are here—one person’s vision 10 years ago, Sarah Lester. We are still in the process of fine tuning. We want to hear your voices. We want to make sure we get it right. Join the Friends, the Library Board, volunteer. We’re here for you.”

De Luca returned to the podium to speak about the library, saying it held all types of books, and no book would be banned.

“Books shall be attainable,” he said. “On Independence Day we welcome and cherish the freedom to read.”

Ben Cohen, president of the Maplewood Memorial Library Foundation said, “People of Maplewood and your friends, I want to extend a huge thank-you for your support. I lived all my life in Maplewood and I love this town.”

De Luca said the library is going to be LEED Gold—a gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council. “The only LEED Gold in New Jersey,” he said.

Brett Bonfield, executive director of the New Jersey Library Association, said, “One of the best things about the New Jersey Library Association is I get to visit places. This is the most grand of ribbon cuttings I’ve been a part of. In a few moments you’re going to build stories. Begin to fall in love with your library all over again.”

Dave Hanson, Executive Director of Bergen County Cooperative Library System (BCCLS) said, “I freakin’ love the library shirts—Open for All. This is just not a moment of civic pride, it’s a moment of civic courage.”

“Good morning library lovers,” Lester said. “Thank you for being a town full of readers. This is your library, guided by our mission to connect people. I wouldn’t do what I do every day if I didn’t come from a family of readers. We’re thrilled to see so many here to enjoy this space. Let’s celebrate the freedom to read and get this library open.”

Adams cut the ribbon. After the ribbon cutting ceremony, activities continued inside the library throughout the day.

The SOMA Salon Chamber Orchestra performed in the adult reading room.

Author Jay Cooper held a creature/robot creation in the Children’s Program Room.

Guitarist Steve Jones performed in the Adult Reading Room.

Boogie Woogie Babies for ages 6 and under was happening in the Community Room.

There was also a summer art exhibit, botanical and scientific Art by Elizabeth Perry in the Community Room.