Maplewood native debuts feature film at American Black Film Festival

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — A Maplewood native and Columbia High School alumnus debuted his first feature film at the American Black Film Festival last month, taking home awards for directing and screenwriting.

Kali Baker-Johnson’s “Feel Like Ghosts,” which tells the story of a couple struggling to maintain a long-distance relationship, had a banner day at the festival, with Baker-Johnson taking home top prizes for writing and directing the film. He said it was an honor simply to have his work included at the prestigious festival — he didn’t expect to win.

“It was a real honor to premiere at a festival that launched the careers of giants like Ryan Coogler and Issa Rae,” Baker-Johnson told the News-Record. “But then to win the awards for Best Director and Best Screenplay, it was a real shock. It still doesn’t quite feel real. It’s been a very long road, and it really means a lot for the film to be recognized this way.”

The ABFF was launched 26 years ago with the goal of “recognizing black talent and showcasing quality film and television content by and about people of African descent,” according to the organization’s website.

The annual festival attracts creators of all kinds, from emerging filmmakers to established celebrities. And, as Baker-Johnson pointed out, the festival has been the launchpad for some of the biggest names in the industry today. The likes of Kerry Washington, Kevin Hart and Halle Berry have had their work featured at the ABFF.

But for however many celebrities attend, the main focus of the festival has always been showcasing indie film directors such as Baker-Johnson. Inspired by notable indie filmmakers Spike Lee and Kevin Smith, Baker-Johnson made his foray into filmmaking while still a student at Maplewood Middle School.

“The first film I ever made was a project for my eighth-grade English class,” Baker-Johnson said. “We could either write an essay or make a video in response to a book we read, so I gathered some friends together to make a mini-movie because I didn’t want to write an essay. I’ve been hooked ever since.”

From there, Baker-Johnson went about crafting a career doing what he loves, which led to him studying media education and broadcasting in college, before moving to Los Angeles to focus on filmmaking. It was there that he wrote and filmed “Feel Like Ghosts,” a movie with humble origins born from the simple desire to have fun with friends.

“(The film) focuses on the end of a long-distance relationship, and that is something I have a lot of experience with,” Baker-Johnson said. “But the biggest inspiration behind it was just wanting to make a no-budget black-and-white movie with my friends. Doing that always seemed like the coolest thing in the world to me.”

To learn more about the film, visit www.kalibakerjohnson.com/feellikeghosts.html.

Misha Molani, who plays a leading role in “Feel Like Ghosts,” attributed the film’s success to the bond shared by the cast and crew.

“It always takes a little magic to make a good film, and, for us, that magic was in our team dynamic,” Molani said. “We clicked as artists. We trusted each other. We believed in this story. Despite all the ups and downs of the past couple of years, everything fell in place because of our connection as a cast and crew. It was incredibly fulfilling to be a part of that.”

Some of the more challenging obstacles facing the film were brought on by the spread of COVID-19 in early 2020. Though the project was filmed pre-pandemic, the postproduction aspects of the film, such as editing, were slowed to a crawl. And with the shoestring budget already stretched thin, it took Baker-Johnson and the crew calling in favors from people in the industry to get the film finished.

Baker-Johnson said he was grateful to everyone who had a hand in getting the film made and finished, and was proud of all the work that was done. In an age where the box office is dominated by superheroes and space operas, Baker-Johnson said indie films will always be a necessary part of the ecosystem.

“I think there will always be a place for independent cinema, because there will always be people outside of the mainstream with something to say and there will always be people outside of the mainstream that want to be spoken to,” he said. “Plus, streaming content has made it much easier for people to find independent cinema, as long as they’re willing to look for it. I’m really excited about the future of filmmaking, independent or otherwise.”