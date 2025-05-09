Maplewoodstock announces lineup with Tony, Grammy winners

A Grammy award winning band from Los Angeles and a Boston based band that plays a blend of soul, pop, funk, and R&B will headline the annual Maplewoodstock Music and Art Festival the weekend of July 12-13.

Ozomatli from Los Angeles headlines the festival on Sunday night while Boston-based Couch will close out Saturday night, preceded by New York’s The Big Takeover playing ska, reggae, world music, and old-school soul.

These headliners will cap two full afternoons featuring 19 other local/regional bands chosen from more than 115 band applications, representing a variety of styles from rock to reggae, R&B to jazz, grunge to Latin, and pop to Americana.

Ozomatli has spent 30 years uniting communities through music, earning three Grammy Awards. They continue to inspire and move hearts, minds and dance floors across the globe blending Latin, hip-hop, funk, reggae, and global influences.

Couch injects each project with their signature flavor: expressive horns, warm vocals, and bubbling synths—crafting an oasis of joy for musicians and non-musicians alike.

The Big Takeover plays original music that is rooted in and reverent toward the genres and rhythms of Jamaican pop: reggae, rocksteady, ska.

“We are excited to offer a terrific line up of music along with local artisans and food,” said long-standing Committee Member Gary Shippy. “ And, we will be offering a few new things to specifically celebrate our 20th festival that has become a summer Maplewood tradition.”

Committee Member Amy Biasucci said that the committee will be introducing a “20 Under 20” art exhibit, showcasing the art work of 20 local artists under the age of 20.

Maplewoodstock is a free event held in Memorial Park in a natural grass amphitheater. In addition to music starting at noon and lasting until 9 p.m. each day, the festival will also feature approximately 20 food vendors, 60 art vendors, 20 Kidzone vendors, and a beer and wine garden done in partnership with South Orange Elks Lodge 1154.

The festival will offer handicapped parking spots, handicapped accessible toilets, a Senior Tent in partnership with SOMA’s Two Towns for All Ages, sign language interpretation staffed by volunteers, and a Sensory Activation Area for those who might need respite from the sights, sounds, and crowds.

Maplewoodstock is produced by Music & Arts Education Project, Inc. (MAEP), a SOMA-based nonprofit dedicated to advocating for comprehensive music and arts education for all students, in all grades, across all schools.

The following is the line up of bands for Maplewoodstock:

Saturday, July 12

Noon – Maplewood Glee Club; Beloved men’s chorus.

12:45 PM – Becky Crosby; A pop rock artist backed by exceptionally talented musicians.

1:30 – Ballistic Berry; A dynamic quartet hailing from Asbury Park.

2:15 – Paper Money; A mix of 90s rock and punk, with a modern twist.

3 – Gina Royale; A Jersey-born alt-pop singer-songwriter.

3:45 – Laredo; Longtime Maplewood and South Orange residents who bring their cover versions of songs from Croce to Carlile and Dylan to Dawes.

4:30 – Mother Hubbard; A unique funk-rock group.

5:15 – Sarah Hodd + The Drive; An 8-piece powerhouse, playing explosive covers and bluesy originals.

6 – Water Street; Indie-Rock, mixing acoustic melodies with rugged rock and roll bursts.

7:15 – The Big Takeover; Led by the powerhouse Jamaican-born singer and songwriter NeeNee Rushie.

8:30 – Couch; Expressive horns, warm vocals, and bubbling synths.

Sunday, July 13

Noon – Cold Hill; A big sound, original Rock band

12:45 – Roe Knows Best; A pop-punk band.

1:30 – Cheer Up Dusty; High energy, hook-filled pop punk.

2:15 – The Penniless Loafers;

Ska that rocks. Brass that booms. Guitars that shred.

3 – The Hip Snacks; Six-piece powerhouse of soul music.

3:45 – Essex Funk Collective; A local group playing soul, disco, R&B, and funk grooves.

4:30 – Norbert Leo Butz; A two time Tony Award winning actor who is also a singer/songwriter.

5:15 – Reina Williams + The Remedy; A blend of reggae, hip-hop, and soul.

6 – simmerr; An infusion of bedrock 80s soul with indie-rock.

6:45 – Annie Minogue Band; Gutsy rock attitude, great pop sensibility, a hint of the blues.

7:45 – Ozomatli; Winners of three Grammy Awards, they move hearts, minds and dance floors across the globe.