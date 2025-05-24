Movies return to Maplewood with showing of ‘Wild at Heart’

PHOTOS COURTESY OF CHAD HUNT

 

MAPLEWOOD — More than 220 people turned out Friday, May 16, at The Woodland in Maplewood village for a showing of the 1990 film “Wild at Heart” organized by the Maplewood Film Society with an assist from the township Division of Arts & Culture. The film was preceded by a recorded video message from Laura Dern, one of the movie’s stars. There was also a Red Room selfie station where fans of the movie could take a picture in a place reminiscent of a key set in the movie. The event also included a post screening panel with Maplewood Film Society co-founder, Angela Matusik, talking with Wild at Heart cinematographer, Fred Elmes, middle, and author Zach Schonfeld.

 

