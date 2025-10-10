This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The MPack Ensemble performed Saturday evening in Maplewood as part of the Summer Streets Music Series. The concert was sponsored by the Maplewood Village Alliance and Maplewood Arts and Culture and produced by Gregory Burrus Productions. MPack is the musical brainchild of bassist, guitarist, keyboardist, drummer and vocalist Clarence ‘Groove Master’ Conover, who gathers other like-minded musicians and vocalists to join him to meet the occasion’s needs.

About the Author Joe Ungaro Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry