Music, dancing, food, fun and free bikes at National Night Out

IRVINGTON — A National Night Out celebration was held Tuesday, Aug. 5, in Civic Square.

The square was closed to traffic for the evening event that drew more than 1,000 people, who danced, listened to music, picnicked in the open air and watched their children and neighbors play.

Police officers mingled in the crowd, firefighters manned the grill, and various civic minded organizations set up booths, including the Rotary Club, Davids Shoes, Big Brothers and the Irvington Health Department.

There were bounce houses for the kids, including one shaped like a fire truck and another like a police car, and there was the traditional Tuesday House Music dance party arranged by Omar Bilal Beasley and the Friends of Irvington Park.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer. It’s a night where communities host events like block parties, festivals, and cookouts to foster positive relationships between residents and local law enforcement, while also raising awareness about crime and drug prevention.

Among the highlights of the event was a bicycle giveaway. The police and fire departments chipped in to buy about a dozen bikes, which were given away to smiling children via a raffle.

Township Council First Vice President Dr. October Hudley helped organize the event and said it was great to see such a big crowd that included both young and older people.

“I feel so overwhelmed with gladness to see everyone come together,” said Hudley, who expressed a particular fondness for the music.

“Music is our medicine,” she said. “It’s healing, it’s spiritual. It’s excellent for people in recovery.”

Hudley said music helped her deal with the death of her sister, who died in an accident on the Garden State Parkway.

“There’s a lot of stories out there,” she said looking at the crowded dance floor.