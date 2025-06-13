North Jersey Pride Festival brings music, food, fun to Maplewood

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD — The North Jersey Pride Festival was held on Sunday in Memorial Park. The event, one of the largest family-friendly LGBTQ Pride celebrations in the tristate area, is a free community celebration. The event included music and performances on a stage in the park’s natural amphitheater, a vendor court with a wide range of merchants selling jewelry, art, crafts, clothing, rainbow gear and a variety of food. There was also a Rainbow Kids Zone, which included a giant slide and other activities. Many people brought blankets and beach chairs to picnic on the lawn and watch the acts that included the SOMA Pop Choir and the SOMA Dance Mob and singer/songwriter and former Maplewood resident Meghan Toohey.