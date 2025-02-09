Passion and love drive Andrea Teutli

Andrea Teutli, who has more than 17 years of experience in artistic programming, public art installations, and leading community engagement initiatives, is the new manager of arts and culture in Maplewood.

“All the knowledge I have from everything I learned so far, let’s bring it back to our local communities,” Teutli said. “So many emerging artists, teenagers finding their passion. How can we support them? I saw an opportunity and I jumped on it.”

Born and raised in Mexico City, Teutli has specialized in creative placemaking and cultural programming since 2007, with a focus on transforming public spaces into vibrant hubs of artistic and cultural activity.

Her father is an architect and her career has spanned managing large-scale cultural heritage events at archaeological sites in Mexico, organizing art festivals at historic landmarks across Mexico City, and commissioning local, national, and international artists for major Public Art programs at Scottsdale Public Art in Arizona and The High Line in New York City.

It all began when she had extra time during her college years. Getting involved with a heritage and cultural festival sparked her interest.

“I just wanted to bring together artistic minds,” she said.

After she graduated college, she worked independently and joined Circus Soleil.

“I was with them for a year touring across Mexico,” Teutli said. “I was in charge of the concession tents—those first tents before you go into the show. It was a really fun experience, setting up tents, bringing in dancers and performers. Then dismantle it as if it never happened.”

Teutli then moved to Arizona and worked with Scottsdale Public Art. She began part time, doing on-call installation and grew into different roles. “I was there seven years,” she said. “By the time I left I was artistic director.”

After Scottsdale, Teutli moved back to Mexico as more of an independent art admin.

“Working with artists directly, commercial development,” she said. “As a freelancer, all the pros and cons of doing things on your own.”

By 2019 Teutli’s life took a different turn. She moved to Chatham because she has family here. Putting the arts aside, she helped her sister build her company, Mexican Spice, a local restaurant in Chatham. It gave Teutli an opportunity to see what was happening locally and she then decided to go back into arts and culture.

After working in New York for two years, Teutli saw opportunity as manager of Maplewood Arts and Culture.

“It’s been great so far,” said Teutli during her third week onboard. “A lot of learning the ropes around here. It’s amazing. Everyone welcomed me in a warm way.”

Teutli, who lives in Chatham, especially loves the commute, which is just 20 minutes from her home. “I used to work in the city, and there’s no comparison,” she said.

But working in the arts community doesn’t come without challenges.

“Art and culture are underrated,” said Teutli. “We’re always struggling to demonstrate and make a point of how important it is in our community. Funding is usually a struggle. How can we do as much as we can with a fixed budget? You always need to brainstorm and find different ways to do a lot with a little. In the end it’s all of us doing a little bit of everything. The drive is passion and love.”

Nevertheless, Teutli is very excited in her new role and learning about the different opportunities the town has to offer.

“Looking at all the potential we have, I have a large list of ideas and plans,” she said. “It’s really a fun time for me. When you’re fresh, you’re seeing with fresh eyes. I’m

feeling very inspired.”

In addition to her work in the arts, Teutli serves as an IRS volunteer for free tax preparation services for low-income individuals in Morris County. She became a certified volunteer in 2021. “I joined because there was a need for bilingual and bicultural,” she said. “So many people don’t speak English and don’t understand the tax law. I’m there to support them, translating a sense of ‘it’s gonna be okay.’ It’s incredibly rewarding. It’s a great service.”

When Teutli finds some free time, she enjoys hiking and kayaking.

“I’m definitely a summer person,” she said. “I love being outdoors, being out in nature. I have two kids, and we go camping during the summer months.”