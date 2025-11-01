Photo Gallery: Columbus Day Parade

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos by Steve Ellmore

The 2025 Nutley-Belleville Columbus Day Parade took place on Sunday, Oct. 19, after being rescheduled from its original date of Oct. 12 due to a storm. The parade started at 1:30 p.m. at Belleville High School, proceeded along Joralemon Street to Franklin Avenue, and concluded at the Nutley Park Oval. It honored Italian heritage and community leaders.

The 2025 Honorees of the 43rd Annual Columbus Day Parade were:

Grand Marshal – Dr. Frank A. Cocchiola Jr.

Lifetime Achievement – Steven J. Rovell

Italian Heritage Award – Andrea Lyn Cammorato-Van Benschoten

Italian Business Leader Award – Louie Ritacco, Luna Wood Fire Tavern

Nutley Italian Man of the Year – Andrew Frank Garruto

Nutley Italian Women of the Year – Trisha P. Badalamenti and Julia Alongi Palma

Belleville Italian Man of the Year – Stephen Donald

Belleville Italian Woman of the Year – Christine Raimo Lamparello

Renaissance Woman – Cristina Marie Latino

Renaissance Men – Anthony Cassano

Community Excellence Award – William Lynch, R.Ph Good Health Pharmacy

