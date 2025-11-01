Photo Gallery: Columbus Day Parade
Photos by Steve Ellmore
The 2025 Nutley-Belleville Columbus Day Parade took place on Sunday, Oct. 19, after being rescheduled from its original date of Oct. 12 due to a storm. The parade started at 1:30 p.m. at Belleville High School, proceeded along Joralemon Street to Franklin Avenue, and concluded at the Nutley Park Oval. It honored Italian heritage and community leaders.
The 2025 Honorees of the 43rd Annual Columbus Day Parade were:
Grand Marshal – Dr. Frank A. Cocchiola Jr.
Lifetime Achievement – Steven J. Rovell
Italian Heritage Award – Andrea Lyn Cammorato-Van Benschoten
Italian Business Leader Award – Louie Ritacco, Luna Wood Fire Tavern
Nutley Italian Man of the Year – Andrew Frank Garruto
Nutley Italian Women of the Year – Trisha P. Badalamenti and Julia Alongi Palma
Belleville Italian Man of the Year – Stephen Donald
Belleville Italian Woman of the Year – Christine Raimo Lamparello
Renaissance Woman – Cristina Marie Latino
Renaissance Men – Anthony Cassano
Community Excellence Award – William Lynch, R.Ph Good Health Pharmacy