Photo Gallery: Farmer’s Market celebrates fall with Produce Pete and apple pie

The Nutley Farmers Market welcomed WNBC Weekend Today in New York’s “Produce Pete” Napolitano for a special Meet & Greet and Book Signing event on Sept. 21.

Residents and visitors had the unique opportunity to meet Produce Pete in person, get autographed copies of his brand-new cookbook, “In the Kitchen with Bette & Produce Pete,” as well as his award-winning memoir, “They Call Me Produce Pete.”

The festivities also featured the Nutley Farmers Market’s inaugural Apple Bake-Off, judged by Produce Pete himself. Commissioner Joseph Scarpelli announced winners David Foster and Pasang Pakhrin, both Nutley residents and Farmers Market regulars. Their entry was the very first dessert they made together, marking a special milestone for the duo and for the Nutley community.

“We want to congratulate our winners and thank Produce Pete for coming out to judge the competition,” Scarpelli said. “There’s always something for everyone at the Nutley Farmers Market. The Market will run every Sunday through Oct. 26.”

About the Author Joe Ungaro Author View All Posts

