Photo Gallery: Mama D rocks the summer streets

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Mama D & The Vexations played Saturday, Sept 27, as part of the Maplewood Village Alliance Summer Streets series for 2025. Led by vocalist Donna Ward, the Morristown-based band blended classic rock, pop, country, and soul. The band played on Maplewood Avenue with the street closed off between Inwood Place and Highland Place and chairs set up facing the stage. Coming up on Saturday, Oct. 4, MPack Ensemble will perform. Helmed by Clarence “Groove Master” Conover, a powerhouse multi-instrumentalist and vocalist, MPack blends funk, jazz, blues, fusion, neo-soul, and R&B into a genre-bending experience that moves the mind, stirs the soul, and gets the body grooving.

About the Author Joe Ungaro Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry