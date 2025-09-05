PHOTO Gallery: Maplewood neighborhood is filled with the sounds of Porchfest

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

More than 70 homes in the Hilton neighborhood hosted bands on Sunday as part of the Porchfest celebration. Maplewood Porchfest was the brainchild of local pianist/vocalist Bill Tally, who went to Jamaica Plain Porchfest in Boston every year, according to the website for the event, which said that Tally brought the idea to his hometown and put together a committee of musicians from Maplewood Community Music to run the event. The committee chose the Hilton neighborhood for its perfect layout, easy walkability, and its porches. The event is presented by Maplewood Community Music. The musical acts included Sun Jackson, right, and Big Train, left. The event also included a musical march from the Maplewood Community Center down Hilton Avenue.