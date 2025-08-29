PHOTO GALLERY: The B-Side plays South Orange

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The B-Side, made up of Isabel Auleta and Ayla Katz, performed Saturday night in Spiotta Park in South Orange. With Auleta playing guitar and Katz on keys, the duo played pop, rock and folk music from the 1960s and beyond. The performance was the second to last in the Downtown After Sundown Live Music Series put on by South Orange Downtown on Saturdays in the summer. The final performance, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 30, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., is Danny Lipsitz & The Brass Tacks, who are described as a high-energy ensemble of world-class talent, playing swing, jazz, rock ‘n’ roll, klezmer, jump blues, and traditional pop.