Photo Gallery: Pink is the color in the Oranges

There was plenty of pink in Orange on Saturday, Oct. 4 for the 2025 Breast Cancer Walk.

The event began at 10 a.m. in Monte Irvin Park for a warm up before the line up to march. DJ Enix played upbeat tunes to get the crowd ready and the two marching bands participating in the march warmed up their music and moves.

Speakers exhorted the crowd to honor and celebrate cancer survivors and stressed the importance of testing.

East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green and Orange Mayor Dwayne D. Warren both spoke to the crowd about the importance of the event as did Robyn Brantley who was one of the founders of the walk with her late husband Timothy.

“Tim, we miss you and love you,” Robyn said. “Your dream continues.”

Crystal Pollard of the Orange Health Department led a prayer before the start of the march.

“Thank you for bringing us all together for a good cause,” she said.

The walk is shared between the two municipalities, Orange and East Orange.

“This is a great partnership,” Green said. “Thank you all for being here.”

Green thanked God for another day and suggested that all should pray for those who have survived breast cancer.

When he spoke to the crowd, Warren said everyone in the crowd probably knew someone who had been impacted by breast cancer and stressed how important health is.

“Public health in our city is the most important fight we have,” Warren said.

