Pleasant Valley Productions presents ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’

WEST ORANGE — “Jesus Christ Superstar” debuted on Broadway in 1971.

This summer it will be coming to The Oskar Schindler Performing Arts Center (OSPAC) in West Orange, presented by Pleasant Valley Productions.

Scott Baird, artistic director at Pleasant Valley Productions, decided to bring back the story but with a more modern direction.

“I was looking through the text,” he said. “I felt there’s a lot of similarities to what’s going on in the world now—protests, activism. We’re pulling from that world, making connections to what’s happening now. I told the actors I want the audience to feel like they’ve never felt before. I’m not trying to reinvent the wheel.”

The main thing that drew Baird to the show was the triangle between Jesus, Judas, and Mary and how they all interact with each other.

“The lyrics are very important,” he said. “A lot of the show is Jesus’ perspective. We’re seeing Jesus, not in a divine way but more in his human form. I was talking to the actor playing Jesus. Celebrities are the most alone type individuals. We see that in the show when Jesus is having internal thoughts. People connect with the story, seeing this divine being in more human form. He was this man who sacrificed so much for all of us.”

Continuing, he said, “The big thing, the movement Jesus was creating, a parallel to the activism today. It’s about accepting everyone and loving everyone. Those are universal themes. That’s what I love about this. No matter how we do it, those themes will follow through.”

“Jesus Christ Superstar” is special to Baird in a lot of ways. He said, “In my life I have questions for who I am. I hope I’m doing good, that my actions are received the right way. Judas asked, ‘Am I going to follow this man or go and do what’s best for the country?’ Mary said, ‘I have this past and Jesus has accepted me, but I don’t know if I love him the way I’m supposed to.’ There’s a constant questioning.”

And the music is fantastic as well.

“It’s a show that people know,” said Baird. “They know the story. It’s examining the final days of his life and how that’s going to impact the rest of the world. Seeing from all the different peoples’ perspectives allows for deeper conversations.”

Baird’s favorite performance of “Jesus Christ Superstar” is the John Legend version. He said, “I’ve always gone back to listening to the music. I listen to show tunes. I listen to this album. The music just hits you.”

When Baird performed in his senior showcase in high school, he had to sing “Gethsemane (I Only Want to Say)” which is an extremely powerful number from “Jesus Christ Superstar.” Baird said the song may not be in his range anymore.

While the song was a challenge for Baird, he enjoyed exploring the story.

“It’s such a journey,” he said. “The songs start out one way and end another way and there’s so much in between.”

In preparing for the show, Baird looked at the story in different ways. “There’s not one way to do it,” he said. “Every way is different. I love how people interpret the show, the songs…That’s the joy in theater itself.”

With Pleasant Valley Productions being an outdoor theater, Baird says you never know what is going to happen. “We’re fortunate to work with a great team to ensure everyone is getting a positive experience,” he said. “We’re really putting the best foot forward. I want actors to feel they have a voice. We’re giving everything we can, finding a new and creative way to tell the story.”

Jesus Christ Superstar is running from July 11 to 19 at Pleasant Valley Productions. For tickets and more information visit:

https://www.pleasantvalleyproductions.org/.